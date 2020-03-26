Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on uniQure (QURE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on uniQure (QURE) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.0% and a 27.9% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.67.

Based on uniQure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.63 million and GAAP net loss of $41.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QURE in relation to earlier this year.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.