Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Mastercard (MA)

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA), with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $315.49.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $384.63, implying a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $415.00 price target.

Mastercard’s market cap is currently $314.5B and has a P/E ratio of 49.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2524.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

