Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on FibroGen (FGEN)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on FibroGen (FGEN), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.6% and a 40.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Audentes Therapeutics, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for FibroGen with a $65.00 average price target.

FibroGen’s market cap is currently $3.76B and has a P/E ratio of 108.76. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FGEN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Pat Controneo, the SVP, Finance and CFO of FGEN bought 12,500 shares for a total of $36,250.

FibroGen, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics. It focuses on hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.