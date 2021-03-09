Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 39.2% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, representing an 83.0% upside. In a report issued on February 25, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on CytomX Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.37 million and GAAP net loss of $14.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.46 million.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.