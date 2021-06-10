Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI), with a price target of $3.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.70, close to its 52-week low of $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 36.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CASI Pharmaceuticals with a $4.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.90 and a one-year low of $1.32. Currently, CASI Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CASI in relation to earlier this year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Its products include ZEVALIN, EVOMELA and MARQIBO. CASI Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

