Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.30, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 35.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $17.33 average price target, implying a 254.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.19 and a one-year low of $4.60. Currently, Autolus Therapeutics has an average volume of 763.8K.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.