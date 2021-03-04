Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 41.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.20.

Autolus Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $451.6M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.04.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.