Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Arcus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Arcus Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.35 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.81 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. The firm compete in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.