Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report released today, James Lee from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), with a price target of $2800.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2374.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 74.3% success rate. Lee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, DoorDash, and Twitter.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2644.78, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2953.00 price target.

Based on Alphabet Class A’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $56.9 billion and net profit of $15.23 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.08 billion and had a net profit of $10.67 billion.

Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google accounts for 99% of Alphabet’s revenue, of which, substantial revenue is generated from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud services fees and other licensing revenue. Google also sells hardware products like Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home. Alphabet’s Other Bets business is comprised of moonshot investments in Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, X and others.

