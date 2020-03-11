Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie (ABBV), with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 41.1% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

AbbVie has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.20.

The company has a one-year high of $97.86 and a one-year low of $62.66. Currently, AbbVie has an average volume of 9.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ABBV in relation to earlier this year.

