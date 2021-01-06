Mizuho Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) and a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.5% and a 36.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Magenta Therapeutics with a $14.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.90 and a one-year low of $5.76. Currently, Magenta Therapeutics has an average volume of 166.8K.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers platform that focuses on critical areas of transplant medicine. The company was founded by David Scadden, Derrick Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner in June 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.