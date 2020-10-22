Mizuho Securities Downgrades Pnm Resources (PNM) to Hold

Mizuho Securities analyst Paul Fremont downgraded Pnm Resources (PNM) to Hold today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Fremont is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 64.1% success rate. Fremont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Edison International, and FirstEnergy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pnm Resources with a $49.57 average price target, a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Sidoti also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.14 and a one-year low of $27.08. Currently, Pnm Resources has an average volume of 746.9K.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico provides electricity and electric services. It offers payment options, billing, save money and energy and business energy analyzer. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

