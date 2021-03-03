Mizuho Securities Believes Mastercard (MA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA), with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $362.82, close to its 52-week high of $368.79.

Dolev has an average return of 7.8% when recommending Mastercard.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #752 out of 7342 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $390.44 average price target, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Mastercard’s market cap is currently $360.4B and has a P/E ratio of 56.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1119.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

