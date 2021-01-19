Mizuho Securities Believes Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Won’t Stop Here

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein reiterated a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.97, close to its 52-week high of $5.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 47.2% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.33.

Kadmon Holdings’ market cap is currently $833.6M and has a P/E ratio of -8.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.89.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

