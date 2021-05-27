MiX Telematics (MIXT) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on MiX Telematics (MIXT) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.24, close to its 52-week high of $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MiX Telematics with a $21.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MiX Telematics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.1 million and net profit of $5.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.47 million and had a net profit of $5.09 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.