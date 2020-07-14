Mitek Systems (MITK) Gets a Hold Rating from Roth Capital

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Hold rating on Mitek Systems (MITK), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Glu Mobile.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mitek Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.75.

The company has a one-year high of $11.43 and a one-year low of $5.26. Currently, Mitek Systems has an average volume of 341.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MITK in relation to earlier this year.

Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded on December 16, 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.