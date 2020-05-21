Mistras Group (MG) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Mistras Group (MG). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.93, close to its 52-week low of $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.9% and a 32.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Mistras Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Mistras Group’s market cap is currently $114.1M and has a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MG in relation to earlier this year.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Services, Products and Systems, and International. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing and inspection services that are used to evaluate the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Products and Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, installs and services the company’s asset protection products and systems, including equipment and instrumentation, predominantly in the United States. The International segment offers services, products and systems similar to those of the company’s other segments to global markets, principally in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America, but not to customers in China and South Korea, which are served by the Products and Systems segment. The company was founded by Sotirios J. Vahaviolos in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, NJ.