Mistras Group (MG) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Mistras Group (MG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 51.8% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Badger Meter.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mistras Group with a $15.00 average price target.

Mistras Group’s market cap is currently $295.9M and has a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.10.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Services, Products and Systems, and International. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing and inspection services that are used to evaluate the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Products and Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, installs and services the company’s asset protection products and systems, including equipment and instrumentation, predominantly in the United States. The International segment offers services, products and systems similar to those of the company’s other segments to global markets, principally in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America, but not to customers in China and South Korea, which are served by the Products and Systems segment. The company was founded by Sotirios J. Vahaviolos in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, NJ.