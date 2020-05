Misonix (MSON) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Misonix (MSON), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 48.7% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Misonix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, representing an 81.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Misonix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.72 million and GAAP net loss of $5.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $840.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MSON in relation to earlier this year.

Misonix, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. Its products include the bonescalpel cutting system, which is used for surgical procedures of the spine and on maxillofacial procedures; the sonastar surgical aspirator, which is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; the sonicone wound cleansing and debridement system, which offers tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds for effective removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells. The company’s ultrasonic medical devices are used in the following surgeries: spine, neuro, orthopedic, wound debridement, cosmetic, laparoscopic, and medical applications. The company was founded by Howard Alliger in 1959 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NY.