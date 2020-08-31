Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

The company has a one-year high of $28.31 and a one-year low of $6.51. Currently, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 85.8K.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.