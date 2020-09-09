Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and H.C. Wainwright gave Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 46.4% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirum Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.67, which is an 80.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Based on Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.56 million.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.