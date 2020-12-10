Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and H.C. Wainwright gave Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 58.0% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.50, implying a 170.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.09 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MIRM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More on MIRM: