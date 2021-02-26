Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $200.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 63.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $280.67.

The company has a one-year high of $249.42 and a one-year low of $66.01. Currently, Mirati Therapeutics has an average volume of 423.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm engages in developing a pipeline of oncology products to treat genetic, immunological and epigenetic drivers of cancer in subsets of cancer patients. Its clinical pipeline consists of glesatinib, sitravatinib and mocetinostat. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.