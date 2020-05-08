Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan gave Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $99.86.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 52.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirati Therapeutics with a $122.60 average price target, which is a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $116.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $132.59 and a one-year low of $62.53. Currently, Mirati Therapeutics has an average volume of 539.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm engages in developing a pipeline of oncology products to treat genetic, immunological and epigenetic drivers of cancer in subsets of cancer patients. Its clinical pipeline consists of glesatinib, sitravatinib and mocetinostat. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.