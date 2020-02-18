Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) yesterday and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 36.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Axovant Gene Therapies, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirati Therapeutics with a $121.33 average price target.

Based on Mirati Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $54.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $28.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in developing a pipeline of oncology products to treat genetic, immunological and epigenetic drivers of cancer in subsets of cancer patients. Its clinical pipeline consists of glesatinib, sitravatinib and mocetinostat.