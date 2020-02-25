Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 38.9% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Neon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirati Therapeutics with a $119.75 average price target, a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $132.59 and a one-year low of $55.11. Currently, Mirati Therapeutics has an average volume of 531K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in developing a pipeline of oncology products to treat genetic, immunological and epigenetic drivers of cancer in subsets of cancer patients. Its clinical pipeline consists of glesatinib, sitravatinib and mocetinostat.