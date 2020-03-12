Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.61, close to its 52-week low of $0.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 36.6% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Outlook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Miragen Therapeutics with a $6.67 average price target.

Based on Miragen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.32 million.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis.