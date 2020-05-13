Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Carrie Williams- May 13, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT

After Oppenheimer and H.C. Wainwright gave Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.66, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Miragen Therapeutics with a $5.33 average price target, a 650.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Miragen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $828K and GAAP net loss of $8.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $372K and had a GAAP net loss of $11.63 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts