Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Brookline Capital Markets and Jefferies gave Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 49.7% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Miragen Therapeutics with a $5.20 average price target, representing a 381.5% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Miragen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $828K and GAAP net loss of $8.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.9 million.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.