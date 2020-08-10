Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Brookline Capital Markets and Wedbush gave Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 37.7% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Miragen Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.20, representing a 377.1% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Miragen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $828K and GAAP net loss of $8.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.9 million.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.