Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Catie Powers- August 10, 2020, 6:40 AM EDT

After Brookline Capital Markets and Wedbush gave Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 37.7% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Miragen Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.20, representing a 377.1% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Miragen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $828K and GAAP net loss of $8.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.9 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts