Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Brookline Capital Markets and Wedbush gave Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Miragen Therapeutics with a $5.50 average price target, a 386.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.27 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, Miragen Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.97M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.