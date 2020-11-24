Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Initiated with a Buy at Wedbush

Howard Kim- November 24, 2020, 6:46 AM EDT

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) received a Buy rating and a $27.00 price target from Wedbush analyst Laura Chico today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 50.6% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Praxis Precision Medicines, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Miragen Therapeutics with a $51.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Miragen Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $67.66M and has a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts