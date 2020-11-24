Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Initiated with a Buy at Wedbush

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) received a Buy rating and a $27.00 price target from Wedbush analyst Laura Chico today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 50.6% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Praxis Precision Medicines, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Miragen Therapeutics with a $51.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Miragen Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $67.66M and has a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.