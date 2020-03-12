Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.56, close to its 52-week low of $0.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.8% and a 30.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Miragen Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.00, an 1124.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.80 and a one-year low of $0.44. Currently, Miragen Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.88M.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis.