Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) on February 5. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.48, close to its 52-week high of $9.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 136.9% and a 100.0% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Minerva Neurosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.23 and a one-year low of $4.01. Currently, Minerva Neurosciences has an average volume of 376.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NERV in relation to earlier this year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. Its product pipeline includes Roluperidone, Seltorexant, MIN-117, and MIN-301.