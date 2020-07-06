Mimi’s Rock (MIMNF) Receives a Buy from Bloom Burton

In a report issued on July 2, Antonia Borovina from Bloom Burton maintained a Buy rating on Mimi’s Rock (MIMNF), with a price target of $0.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.26.

Borovina has an average return of 84.9% when recommending Mimi’s Rock.

According to TipRanks.com, Borovina is ranked #3651 out of 6752 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mimi’s Rock with a $0.52 average price target.

Based on Mimi’s Rock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.44 million and net profit of $281.5K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.17 million and had a net profit of $391.9K.

Mimi’s Rock Corp. operates an online dietary supplement and wellness company, with the primary brand being delivered as Dr. Tobias. The brand features over 30 products including the top selling colon cleansing product and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. Mimi’s Rock currently serves customers in the United States and has plans to expand into other markets. With an estimated value of $133 Billion in 2016, the global dietary supplements market is projected to accelerate at a rate of 9.6%, reaching over $278 Billion by 2024. The online market for pet products is estimated at US$10.5 billion.