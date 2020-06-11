Mimi’s Rock (MIMNF) Gets a Buy Rating from Bloom Burton

In a report issued on June 8, Antonia Borovina from Bloom Burton maintained a Buy rating on Mimi’s Rock (MIMNF), with a price target of C$0.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.34.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mimi’s Rock with a $0.52 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.34 and a one-year low of $0.18. Currently, Mimi’s Rock has an average volume of 454.

Mimi’s Rock Corp. operates an online dietary supplement and wellness company, with the primary brand being delivered as Dr. Tobias. The brand features over 30 products including the top selling colon cleansing product and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. Mimi’s Rock currently serves customers in the United States and has plans to expand into other markets. With an estimated value of $133 Billion in 2016, the global dietary supplements market is projected to accelerate at a rate of 9.6%, reaching over $278 Billion by 2024. The online market for pet products is estimated at US$10.5 billion.