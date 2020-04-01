Mimecast (MIME) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 29, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast (MIME), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 66.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Mimecast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.23, implying a 52.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Dougherty also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.57 and a one-year low of $25.14. Currently, Mimecast has an average volume of 823.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MIME in relation to earlier this year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. Its products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements. The company was founded by Peter Cyril Bauer and Neil Hamilton Murray in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

