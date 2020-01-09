Mimecast (MIME) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast (MIME) today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 74.7% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Alteryx, and Zscaler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mimecast with a $56.43 average price target, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Based on Mimecast’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $921K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $458K.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server.

