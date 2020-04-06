Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.7% and a 29.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Millendo Therapeutics with a $16.00 average price target, representing an 1121.4% upside. In a report released today, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Millendo Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.44 million.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development of novel treatments for endocrine diseases. Its products include livoletide and nevanimibe. The company was founded in April, 2011 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.