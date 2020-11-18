Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Milestone Scientific (MLSS) yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 44.7% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ra Medical Systems, Sensus Healthcare, and Zosano Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Milestone Scientific with a $4.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.05 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, Milestone Scientific has an average volume of 222.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Milestone Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of pioneering proprietary, innovative technological systems and solutions. It also involves in the development, manufacture, market, and selling of computer controlled system for the improved and painless delivery of local anesthetic. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.