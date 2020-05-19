Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Milestone Scientific (MLSS), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 46.1% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ra Medical Systems, Sensus Healthcare, and Zosano Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Milestone Scientific is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Milestone Scientific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.3 million and GAAP net loss of $2.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $782.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Milestone Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of pioneering proprietary, innovative technological systems and solutions. It also involves in the development, manufacture, market, and selling of computer controlled system for the improved and painless delivery of local anesthetic. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.