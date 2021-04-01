Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Howard Kim- April 1, 2021, 6:17 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 47.6% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Milestone Pharmaceuticals with a $18.50 average price target, representing a 215.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.40 and a one-year low of $1.71. Currently, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 103.8K.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics based on clinically-validated mechanisms for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. It designs and develops a rapid-onset nasal spray with Etripamil. The company was founded by Philippe Douville and Philippe Lamarre in 2005 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

