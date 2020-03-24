Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Piper Sandler gave Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIST) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Milestone Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 31.3% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Milestone Pharmaceuticals with a $30.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.95 and a one-year low of $9.58. Currently, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 73.51K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MIST in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics based on clinically-validated mechanisms for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. It designs and develops a rapid-onset nasal spray with Etripamil.