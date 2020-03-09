Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Buy rating on Mid-America Apartment (MAA) on March 6 and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and Summit Hotel Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mid-America Apartment with a $144.20 average price target, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $148.88 and a one-year low of $103.55. Currently, Mid-America Apartment has an average volume of 621.7K.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.