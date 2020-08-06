Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Mid-America Apartment (MAA) on July 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $116.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and Franklin Street Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mid-America Apartment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.14, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Mid-America Apartment’s market cap is currently $13.3B and has a P/E ratio of 39.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAA in relation to earlier this year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.