Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Mid-America Apartment (MAA) yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.58, close to its 52-week high of $140.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 60.6% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mid-America Apartment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.14, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mid-America Apartment’s market cap is currently $15.58B and has a P/E ratio of 59.48. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Claude Nielsen, a Director at MAA sold 3,423 shares for a total of $469,088.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments.