Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Initiated with a Hold at Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Mid-America Apartment (MAA) and a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.19, close to its 52-week high of $157.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mid-America Apartment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.57, implying a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $157.65 and a one-year low of $102.23. Currently, Mid-America Apartment has an average volume of 643.5K.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.