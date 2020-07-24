Microvision (MVIS) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

In a report issued on July 18, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Microvision (MVIS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 57.9% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Microvision.

Based on Microvision’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.47 million and GAAP net loss of $4.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.07 million.

MicroVision, Inc. engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP offers Pico projection or interactive Pico projection; three-dimensional sensing for automotive and industrial applications; augmented or virtual reality; and head up displays for automobiles. The company was founded in May 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.