Microsoft (MSFT) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft (MSFT), with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.09, close to its 52-week high of $160.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 61.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Uber Technologies, and Citrix Systems.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.00, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $189.00 price target.

Based on Microsoft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.06 billion and net profit of $10.68 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.38 billion and had a net profit of $8.42 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSFT in relation to earlier this year.

