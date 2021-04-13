Microsoft (MSFT) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft (MSFT) today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $255.91, close to its 52-week high of $257.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 69.4% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $283.05, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $257.67 and a one-year low of $162.30. Currently, Microsoft has an average volume of 29.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Microsoft Corp. is a technology company offering an array of software, services, and solutions as well as devices like personal computers, tablets and gaming consoles. It operates through the following business segments:

• Productivity and Business Processes: generates revenue from Office Commercial and Office Consumer offerings, LinkedIn and Dynamics business solutions.

• Intelligent Cloud: includes public, private and hybrid server products and cloud services.

• More Personal Computing: includes Windows licensing, Windows Commercial products and cloud services, Surface devices and PC accessories, gaming business and search advertising revenue.

The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

